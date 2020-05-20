Super Cyclone Amphan ravages coast

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Severe and frequent sea erosion aided by cyclones is not only washing away homes of many coastal dwellers but is also thwarting key infrastructure projects. Over 100 families in Kochu Thopu and Valiya Thopu areas of Valiyathura are living in fear of losing their homes this monsoon

Severe sea erosion and strong wind accompanied by thunderstorms triggered by the Super Cyclone Amphan have hit the coastal villages in the capital city causing widespread destruction. The model coastal road at Kochu Thopu in Valiyathura constructed by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) at a cost of `73 lakh has been battered and swallowed by violent waves.

Several houses in Kochu Thopu and Valiya Thopu areas have been destroyed while some are on the verge of collapse as the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded offshore breakwater project in Poonthura has failed to take off ahead of monsoon leaving coastal villages in the lurch. Many of the families are living under the fear of getting washed away by furious waves. Because of the ongoing pandemic threat, most of the people don’t want to move to relief camps. Three houses have been destroyed in the past three days alone.

“I haven’t slept in the past three days as the sea is violent. Our house will be washed away very soon. The worst is yet to come as the monsoon is fast approaching. I have three children and every night I send them to a relative’s house. Relief camps are already cramped with displaced families. Also, I am scared to move my family to the camp because of Covid-19,” says Sunitha Edward, who was sitting on the broken stairs of her home.

Like Sunitha, over 100 families in Kochu Thopu, Valiya Thopu and Valiyathura are living in fear of losing their homes this monsoon. Ninety-seven-year-old Rosamma, who lives in a shack made of plaited coconut leaves, is still waiting for the home promised by government. “I am on the beneficiary list but I am 97 years old. My days are numbered and I don’t think I will last long enough to live in the house the government has promised,” says Rosamma, who is not ready to move to a relief camp or a relative’s house.

Former councillor Tony Oliver said that hundreds of families are being displaced due to sea erosion which has become a frequent occurrence. “One more house was taken away by the sea last night and 20 houses were flooded. Sea erosion is taking place once in three months. The authorities are not taking any measure to rehabilitate families,” says Tony. Two anganwadi buildings at Valiyathura are on the verge of collapse. “The 750-metre-long model coastal road has been totally destroyed. Close to `6 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the seawall. Every monsoon, the irrigation department deposits rocks and sandbags which is not enough,” he added.

Offshore breakwater project fails to take off

Over 800 houses have been fully damaged in the past four years, the KSCADC has failed to implement the much-hyped offshore breakwater project ahead of monsoon. The KIIFB sanctioned `150 crore last year for the offshore breakwater project to ensure the safety of the coastal stretch from Poonthura to Shankhumukham.

Managing director of KSCADC P I Sheik Pareeth said that the project is in the implementation stage. “We have invited tenders for the construction of the breakwater in the 750-metre-long shoreline at Poonthura. The plan was to implement the project before the monsoon. Unfortunately, we couldn’t expedite the procedures because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Now the government has to select an agency from the tenders received. Once that happens, the work will be completed within six months,” said Sheik Pareeth. However, with the monsoon around the corner, the authorities will not be able to execute the project in the near future.

Coastal roads facing destruction

Over three years have gone by since the road at Shankhumukham Beach was destroyed. However, no efforts are being made to construct a new road or renovate the damaged one. “Coastal roads are facing severe damage. The one at Kochu Thopu was destroyed recently,” said Tony. Responding to the criticism, Sheik Pareeth said that KSCADC has decided not to reconstruct the damaged roads without a scientific study.

Rehabilitation projects moving at snails’ pace

In 2011, the city corporation handed over a 42-cent land to KSCADC for constructing around 32 rehabilitation homes in Kochu Thopu and Valiya Thopu. “Only eight homes were constructed. The land and the money allotted is still with them. Nobody is coming to the aid of these families. A few weeks back, minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the coastal villages and promised to lay stone for the new rehabilitation project,” said Tony.