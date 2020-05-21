STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala doubtful over proposed power law

Kerala should be consulted before going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, the state demanded Union Power Minister R K Singh.

KSEB

Image for representational purposes (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala should be consulted before going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, the state demanded Union Power Minister RK Singh. The state had already expressed its concerns over the Electricity Amendment Bill. 

Once the legislation comes into force, consumers won’t get different subsidies now being given by KSEB. It would be the union government which takes decisions on consumption of non-conventional resources and finalising representatives in the State Electricity Regulatory Commission. 

Distribution licensees will get the right to appoint franchisees without the approval of the Electricity Regulatory Commission. The rules in the bill will bring in more restrictions on various matters in the concurrent list. The state government should be consulted before going ahead with the legislation, the state demanded. 

* The tenure of State Police Complaint Authority chairman Justice V K Mohanan extended by three years from May 31. 
* C5 crore sanctioned from CMDRF to inland fishermen, who lost job in natural calamities. It will also benefit those engaged in fishing-related activities.
* Cabinet gave nod for the memoran-dum of association by State Health Agency, which implements the Karunya health insurance scheme.

