2 returnees test positive

Mumbai returnee hospitalised in Kottayam; positive cases in T’Puram dist rise to eight

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday taking the total number of patients from the district to eight. One of the patients is a 40-year-old Parassala native from Mumbai who is now under treatment at Kottayam Medical College after he got unwell during travel on May 19.

The second is a 50-year-old Kochuveli native who returned from Kuwait on Wednesday. Both are now in Government Medical College here.  As many as 209 new patients were put under observation in the district on Thursday while a total of 61 people are under hospital isolation in the district now. 

32 patients are under observation at Medical College, 13 at General Hospital, 4 at Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 8 at SAT Hospital and four in various private hospitals. As many as 4,787 people are under home quarantine. On Thursday, 18 people were newly admitted in hospital and four people were discharged. 94 samples were sent for testing. 87 results received on the day were negative.

167 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 89 calls to the Disha Call Centre on Thursday. Seven people who were in need of psychological support called to the mental health help line. 469 people were called and offered mental support. A total of 593 people are under institutional quarantine in 19 centres in the district.

