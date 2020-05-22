STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four special trains to reach Capital on Friday

Four trains will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday- two from New Delhi and one each from Jalandhar and Jaipur.

Passengers who arrived by the first special train from New Delhi being screened at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four trains will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday- two from New Delhi and one each from Jalandhar and Jaipur. Two trains, one to New Delhi and another to Jaipur, will also leave from Thiruvananthapuram Central on the same day. 

The New Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Rajadhani Express is expected to arrive by 5.20 am while the Jaipur- Thiruvananthapuram Express is expected by 8 am. The Jalandhar- Thiruvananthapuram Express will reach at 11 am while the New Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Express will arrive at 3 pm. The two trains bound for New Delhi and Jalandhar are expected to leave by 7.45 pm and 8 pm respectively. 

Passengers from other districts will be sent home in KSRTC buses. As many as 80 buses have been arranged to carry passengers. Similar procedures will be adopted in other districts as well. Anyone with symptoms will be moved to the hospital directly from the railway station.

 In the wake of increased train services, the Railways has now instructed passengers boarding trains to use the entrance at Power House Road. The health checkup of all the passengers will be done following the protocol through the help desks set up here. 

