Veterinary centre introduces smart queue system to ensure social distancing

With the introduction of the new system, the public need not stand in long queues to avail services. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

District panchayat member, Razi receiving the first token from the smart queue management device. Dr Prem Jain, chief veterinary officer, looks on

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social distancing in public places has become crucial to prevent the spread of the pandemic but in an overpopulated country, distancing is difficult. In order to control crowding, an advanced token system for smart queue management has been installed at the entrance of the district veterinary centre along with the support of the district panchayat.

All one needs to do is select the type of service they wish to avail and take a token from the installed token machine. The token number is displayed on the digital boards in front of the counters. Hearing the announcement of their token number, the public can approach the doctors. “We usually attend to around 140 cases everyday even during the lockdown. Even though chairs are made available in the waiting rooms, people prefer standing in queues, disregarding social distancing norms.

So, we considered a concept that would prevent crowding,” said Dr E R Prem Jain, the chief veterinary officer at the district veterinary centre. He added that a waiting area with a capacity to seat 30 people has been created. He said: “The modern token system was introduced just a few days ago and the response has been overwhelming. The token system was introduced to ensure a people-friendly atmosphere. Using this method, there is no chance of people jumping the queue or crowding.”

