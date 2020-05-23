STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,000 kids take part in online balloon exhibition 

An online balloon art exhibition launched by balloon artist Shijina Preeth was organised recently.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online balloon art exhibition launched by balloon artist Shijina Preeth was organised recently. The exhibition which was inaugurated by Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran saw the participation of around 2,000 children. ‘Keep distance, stay connected’ was the theme of the exhibition that was streamed live on Facebook. IGP (Administration) P Vijayan, APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation chairman Shahul Hameed, cartoonist T K Sujith and All Kerala School Teachers Union state secretary K Buhari spoke on the occasion. 

Balloon art made by children was showcased after the inauguration. As many as 20 children who were trained by Shijina Preeth through an online course in balloon art held during the early part of the lockdown participated in the event. The online training was offered on two levels, basic and advanced. Videos of the art were recorded on mobile phones and were later compiled together.

“Learning balloon art helps children to stay active and spend their time in a creative way during the lockdown,” said Shijina. The exhibition concluded with the balloon art show of seven-year-old Jwala Preeth, the youngest balloon artist of the country who also holds a mention in the India Book of Records. 

