CM unveils Green Grass coffee table book

The coffee table book documents the activities undertaken as part of the project including clearing the waste threatening the forest ecosystem and water bodies.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released a coffee table book based on the Green Grass Project being implemented by the Department of Forests which aims at removal of large quantities of solid waste being dumped inside forests. The Chief Minister launched the book by handing it over to Forest Minister K Raju.

The coffee table book documents the activities undertaken as part of the project including clearing the waste threatening the forest ecosystem and water bodies. Ever since the launch of the project in September 2018, around 2,000 tonnes of waste have been removed. The project covers 47 panchayats including around 125 hotspots.

The project is steered by a task force chaired by the additional chief secretary (Forest Department) and comprising stakeholders from all walks of life. The coffee table book elaborates the threat dumping of waste can pose to the forest and environment.

