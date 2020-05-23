STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private bus operator screens temperature of passengers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when public transportation is a nightmare for many owing to the pandemic, this private bus operator in the state capital has set new standards by introducing temperature screening of the passengers boarding his buses. Suresh Kumar, a private bus operator here, didn’t think twice to resume the operation soon after receiving directions from the state government. Despite the fear of financial loss he could incur because of the social distancing norms, Suresh decided to operate what he considers an essential service.

“My workers were struggling ever since the lockdown. And there are hundreds who are unable to reach their workplaces. I decided to operate 10 out of the 13 buses.  Everybody should do their bit to help each other survive this pandemic,” said Suresh. He added that he faces a loss of `10,000 per day by operating 10 buses. 

“We disinfect the bus after every trip and have kept around 10 additional masks on each bus. Hand sanitiser is provided to every passenger. I have procured around five temperature screening machines. If anyone has a temperature above the normal, we inform the DISHA helpline. So far we’ve not had to,” said Suresh. 

Only two private bus operators in the city are currently operating bus services in Thiruvananthapuram. It is learnt that the majority of the bus operators decided not to operate fearing financial loss.

