Covid-19: One expat shifted to hospital in dist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One Malappuram native, who arrived Tiruvananthapuram International Airport in the Bahrain flight on Friday night, was shifted to hospital. The passenger showed Covid-related symptoms while screening at the airport and immediately shifted to the general hospital.

Among the 182 passengers, including five infants, 102 people are placed under home quarantine and 79 under institutional quarantine. The passengers include 175 people from Kerala, six from Tamil Nadu and one from Maharashtra. Elderly people, pregnant women and children under the age of 10 are placed under home quarantine while the rest under institutional quarantine.