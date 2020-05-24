Two Evacuation flights from Gulf bring in 387 Keralites home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two flights from Dubai and another form Muscat with homebound Malayali expats on board, landed at the Trivandrum International Airport late on Saturday night. There were 180 flyers on the Dubai flight, with the plane from Muscat bringing in 191 passengers from across the state.

Those on board the Dubai flight include people from Thrissur (5), Kollam (51), Ernakulam (1), Thiruvananthapuram (63), Kannur( 2 ), Alappuzha (15), Pathanamthitta (25), Kottayam (1), Kasargod (4), Malappuram(2), Palakkad (2) Tamil Nadu (8), and one passenger who has not specified the destination. Eighty-three of them are students.

Flyers from Thiruvananthapuram (46), Kollam (43), Pathanamthitta (36), Alappuzha (22), Malappuram (2), Ernakulam (5), Idukki (3), Palakkad (3), Thrissur (4), Kozhikode (3), Kottayam (7) and Tamil Nadu (11), besides one each from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka along with three persons, who have not specified their destinations, flew in on the plane from Muscat.

Passengers with Covid symptoms will be taken to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH while the others will be shifted to quarantine centres. Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be considered for home quarantine. The screening of passengers was done via the 10 help desks set up at the airport here. And the thermal face detection camera installed here was used to check the temperature of the passengers.

KSRTC buses were pressed into service to ferry the passengers to quarantine centres and other districts. Complying with Covid protocol, taxies were also provided for passengers to reach home in cases where home isolation has been permitted.

Shramik train to leave for Chhattisgarh today

T’Puram: Three trains began journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur on Saturday. A special Shramik train carrying people from Mumbai reached Thiruvananthapuram late in the night on Saturday. A Shramik train will leave from Thiruvananthapuram by 3.30 pm on Sunday to Chhattisgarh. There will be stops in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. The complete expense of the journey is met by the Chhattisgarh government.

