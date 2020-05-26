Aruvikkara dam shutters opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Monday night after heavy rains lashed on the embankment of the dam, raising the water level. A warning was issued to the public by 8 pm. Controversy erupted last week after the capital witnessed heavy floods on May 22. The district administration and corporation officials locked horns owing to the late-night opening of the dam shutters.