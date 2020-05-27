STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s liquor app fit to go, sale from Thursday

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the app developed for introducing the virtual queue system for liquor sale in Kerala would be launched on Wednesday.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:15 AM

Image for representational purpose. In this image, headload workers are seen unloading liquor cartons at a Bevco outlet along the National Highway in Kozhikode (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the app developed for introducing the virtual queue system for liquor sale in Kerala would be launched on Wednesday. The sale is likely to resume on Thursday. The validation process of the app, now known as BevQ though the government is yet to announce its name, is over. Though the app is on public domain now, it can be visible only after the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) gives permission for publishing. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan is expected to launch the app after a final trial.

Customers can download the app from both Google Playstore or App Store, and take token online using it. Bevco has also enabled an SMS system for those who own only feature phones. A customer has to provide his location and pin code for taking a token. He/she will have to appear in person at the outlet. 

Chennithala alleges token money goes to startup
T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that it is 
Kochi-based startup Fair Code Technologies which develped the app BevQ and not Bevco which will end up gaining 50 paise per each token while placing the order online. 

