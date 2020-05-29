CM inaugurates new HQ of State Election Commission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the new headquarters of the State Election Commission at an event held in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the first event attended by the CM after the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. The new office is located on the Vikas Bhavan premises near the Assembly Complex.

The event was organised following all social distancing norms in place as part of the Covid-19 protocol. Only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the event to avoid crowding. The multi-storeyed headquarters with modern amenities was constructed by the PWD at a cost of `8.14 crore. Computer networking, CCTV, video conferencing etc are some of the features in the building. The event was also attended by PWD Minister G Sudhakaran and Minister for Local Self-Government A C Moideen.