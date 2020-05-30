STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more queues with aiCAFE

Developed by MIAI Technologies, the app allows to order from company cafeterias

Published: 30th May 2020 07:28 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As several IT companies and campuses resume operations with minimal staff, the latter are anxious about queuing up in cafeterias and food courts, resulting in a substantial fall in the number of orders for food vendors. This is where aiCAFE, an app developed by Thiruvananthapuram-based startup MIAI Technologies Pvt Ltd comes to their aid.aiCAFE is a digital cafeteria management AI platform which can help techies order food without waiting in a queue.

According to M L Lokesh, CEO, MIAI, any user downloading the app will be facilitated with an interface like some of the food delivery apps. “Once an employee logs into the app, he/she will see the list of cafeterias operating in the company. The employee can choose the desired food and pay online. When the food is ready the employee will receive a push notification and can collect food from the cafeteria. We are providing a queueless and cashless experience,” said Lokesh.

MIAI creates a ‘virtual cafeteria’ for companies without cafeterias and a ‘digital cafeteria’ for the ones with cafeterias. “Contactless transactions will be safer for employees and vendors as it is less prone to spreading diseases. Promoting a cashier-free checkout through the app will reduce the risk of transmitting the virus through human interactions,” added Lokesh. MNCs like UST Global have already made the app mandatory for its employees for ordering food from their cafeterias.

AI-powered services
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) facilities some special services to the user, vendors and companies. The app can identify whether the user is following healthy food habits and even notify the calories consumed in each meal. Cafeteria recommendations based on a shorter waiting period is also provided. “This will increase the productivity of a company. The app also provides suggestions so that the vendors can work on improving the quality of food. Offers will be promoted to increase their sales. Companies can also alter the food menu based on the feedback of users,” said Lokesh.

Great initiative
Sasi Meethal, CEO, IT Parks, is impressed by the app and plans to implement it in all IT parks in the state. “The talks are under way. It’s a humungous task as the app will be used by around two lakh IT employees. Once complete, we will look into implementing it in hospitals, schools and colleges,” said Lokesh.

Very effective
“Majority of the employees in our company had started using the app in March. It is effective as the rush in the cafeteria has come down drastically. Once the normal operations resume at campuses in full swing, all employees will be using the app,” said Harikrishnan Mohankumar, director, REFM and operations, UST Global.

