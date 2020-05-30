SBI donates Rs 6 cr to CMDRF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Bank of India (SBI) donated D6 crore, collected from the voluntary contribution of all officers and employees of SBI Kerala circle, to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund as a Covid-19 relief measure. Chief general manager of SBI Kerala circle Mrigendra Lal Das presented cheque to Pinarayi Vijayan at his office. He was accompanied by CDO Leon Therattil, general secretary of SBIOA Jayakrishnan G R, general secretary of SBSU A Raghavan and president of SBSU Philip Koshy.
