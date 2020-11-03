STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
361 new Covid cases in Capital district, 507 recoveries

With comparatively few tests being conducted, the new Covid cases in the district went down to 361 on Monday.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Of these, local transmission accounted for 281 cases, with seven health workers figuring among the new cases. The recoveries reported here have maintained an even pace averaging around 500-700 per day. On Monday, 507 recoveries were reported.There were 8,372 active cases in the district as on Monday. Four deaths -- Rajappan Chettiar ,80, from Alankode, Jnana Bala Subrahmanyam,55, from Vattiyoorkavu, Davidson,61, from Vizhinjam and Babu ,85, from Nedumangad --   were reported on the day. 

As many as 1,590 people were newly put under observation in the district. In all,  25,267 people, including 174  in quarantine centres, are now in observation in the district. Meanwhile, action was taken against 253 people in the district for defying the Covid protocol. While seven cases were registered, fines were slapped on 10 people and 222 people were let off with a warning. Ward 6 in Ottur panchayat was declared a micro-containment zone.

Ward 7 and 16 in Venganoor panchayat, wards 14, 19, 41 and 44 in Neyyattinkara municipality, wards 1, 4, 13, 14 and 16 in Kollayil panchayat, wards 1, 3 , 9, 12, 13, 16 and 18 in Chenkal panchayat, ward 4 in Kanjiramkulam panchayat, ward 4 in Vilavoorkal panchayat, ward 4 in Karumkulam panchayat, wards 1 and 13 in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, wards 1, 3 and 15 in Kottukal panchayat, wards 2, 17 and 18 in Aryanad panchayat and divisions 54, 74, 76, 77, 78 and 87 in Thiruvananthapuram corporation were removed from the list of containment zones.
 

