Citizens’ movements to make a difference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the successful Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam movement in Kochi, many pressure groups and non-political organisations are being formed in the capital city ahead of the local body elections. These initiatives are focusing on socially aware citizens who are on the lookout for an alternative, apolitical governing body to take the wheel

With the local body elections around the corner, the capital city is witnessing the formation of political movements targeting citizens who want fresh faces in their corporation’s leadership. Kerala Janakiya Congress, a political startup that was launched recently, is planning to form a ‘fourth front’ in the state. Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM), an apolitical movement formed by Awake Trivandrum (a confederation of around 70 organisations), is also gearing up to contest in a minimum of 35 corporation wards in the capital city.

S Raghuchandran Nair, co-founder of TVM, said that the only agenda of the new party is to promote the city’s development. “Changing governments and corporation councils have failed to execute development activities. For example, the work of the Vizhinjam Harbour has been delayed for a while now. Recently, a protest was staged and the authorities resolved the issue only after we threatened to approach the High Court demanding intervention, and to ensure unhindered progress of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport,” said Raghuchandran, who is also the president of the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI).

According to him, TVM will field their candidates in at least 35 corporation wards in the upcoming local body poll. “We will be selecting 35 out of the 62 wards where the winning margin was under 500 votes during the last election. Candidates will be qualified persons and possess the integrity to stand for the development of the state capital,” he added. The party will announce the list of wards and candidates once the election notification is out.

Coalition for the win

Meanwhile, Kerala Janakeeya Congress is looking to form a fourth front in coalition with smaller parties. Anand J S, state secretary of Kerala Janakeeya Congress, said that they are trying for an alliance with parties including CPI, Nava Kerala People’s Party and groups of hill farmersacross the state. He added that the plans to form a party was delayed by the pandemic.

“We are planning to field our candidates in five corporation wards, which will be selected out of the 10 crucial corporation wards we have shortlisted.We will pick our candidates from social and cultural streams, and our focus is protection and empowerment of women, youngsters and those from socially backward communities. We stand for a corruption-free, transparent government,” said Anand. Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Vattiyoorkavu, Jagathy, Kamaleswaram, Thampanoor, Palkulangara, Sasthamangalam, Peroorkada and Punchakkari are the wards shortlisted by the party.

Development over politics

Around 1,000 registered residents’ associations under FRAT (Federation of Residents Association Thiruvananthapuram), and 70 registered associations under the Confederation of Residents Association (CONFRA) will play a huge role in deciding the fate of candidates contesting the civic body polls. Paraniyam Devakumar, patron of the organisation, said that FRAT as an apex body has never endorsed any political party and the organisation will root for leadership that works towards the comprehensive development of the city and social security schemes.

“The current council has successfully addressed the waste management crisis in the state capital. For the next term, we want a ruling front with a clear majority. A section of the residents’ associations will vote for candidates actively involved in resolving socio-political issues, irrespective of their party affiliations,” said Devakumar. S Reghu, president of CONFRA, said that residents will only vote for capable candidates. “Many burning issues in the city, like stray dog menace, remain unaddressed by the corporation. We want a council with a proper vision for the development of the city,” he said.

‘TVM is a pressure group’

G Vijayaraghavan, co-founder of Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettan, said that they are not a mainstream political party, but rather a pressure group. “We have members from all walks of life. We have shortlisted 25 key development projects through a voting. We have realised that political leaders only understand the power of votes. We are getting good feedback even from Kanyakumari, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, because people there believe that the development of the capital city is crucial for them too. Even 10 or 15 members in the council could make a difference,” said Vijayaraghavan.