Kerala startup strikes $4mn deal with US firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alokin Software, a home-grown IT company, has struck a $4-million deal with US-based technology development company ‘Tenant Inc’ for developing software products. As per the deal, Alokin will develop a wide range of products using cutting edge technologies for self storage companies managed by Tenant. The deal will help Alokin to expand its operations in the state.

“The pact is a testimony to Kerala’s strength in IT sector. The engineering talents here could take up the challenges of technology development internationally,” said Alokin CEO Rajeev J Sebastian. Tenant CEO Lance Watkins said the technical skills and customer centric approach of Alokin helped in striking a deal. Rajeev is known for developing Rachana font in Malayalam and Rachana operating system.

He was also involved in developing comprehensive knowledge base for Kerala Assembly and ‘one rank one pension’ project of AG’s office. Alokin was accepted into Technopark’s Technology Business Incubator programme in 2011. It has grown into a private limited cloud company and moved to a new office at Technopark Phase III in 2015.