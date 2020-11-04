Money laundering case: ED at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house at Thiruvananthapuram for inspection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from Bengaluru started raid at the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, at Maruthankuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The ED team is also raiding the houses and business establishments of his partners in connection with investigation into the money laundering case registered against him.

Simultaneous raids are being carried out at six places including Car Palace, a car accessories shop owned by Bineesh's business partner Abdul Latheef and other institutions where Bineesh and his partners have investments. However, the sleuths could not raid Abdul Latheef's house as his mother was recently tested positive for Covid-19. Latheef is presently in quarantine.

Media persons at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence at Maruthankuzhi in Thiruvananthapuram. (BP Deepu | EPS)

Car Palace, the Old Coffee House at Shanghumugham, UAFX Solutions, Capito Light, K K Rocks Quarry are under the scanner of the ED and raids are being conducted at these institutions. Earlier, ED officers have asserted that Abdul Latheef, accused in the gold smuggling case, is Bineesh's benami and partner. They have investments in many institutions.

The ED team reached Bineesh's residence at around 9 am, accompanied by a team of Karnataka police and CRPF. Sources said the team will verify his bank accounts and bank statements . Bineesh is now in the custody of ED in Bengaluru.

The eight-member team from Bengaluru had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The sleuths decided to inspect his financial deals and accounts based on his statements recorded from Bengaluru. Upon interrogation, the sleuths found that Bineesh had black money which was collected through various financial deals.