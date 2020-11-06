STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, get paid by giving away coconut shells!

City residents will be paid for the shells they offer. “The firm needs around 30 tonnes of shells monthly. Vizhinjam Port will need regular supply for exports once it is opened.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the city is gearing up to welcome Vizhinjam Port, ‘Team For Trivandrum’ (TFT), a non-profit organisation which works for the city’s all-round development, has launched a new initiative that collects coconut shells from the city residents. The shells are converted into industrial products and later exported. 

City residents will be paid for the shells they offer. “The firm needs around 30 tonnes of shells monthly. Vizhinjam Port will need regular supply for exports once it is opened. The shells will be collected as raw material from the residents and converted into utilities,” says Sunil Anandapadmanabhan, co-founder of TFT. The TFT team conducted a trial collection drive on November 1 and collected around 200kg of coconut shells in two hours.

The residents will be given Rs 6 per kg for the coconut shells they provide. “We give away paper pieces and bottles from our home. Most people burn the coconut shells thinking it is useless,” adds Sunil. He says the shell collection could be easy if they contact oil mills or coconut processing plants, but they would rather not. 

“We want people to be part of this project. There are lakhs of houses in the urban area that could each contribute at least two coconut shells a day. We could get around 60 lakh shells a month this way. This alone could generate around 10-15 tonnes of shells.  We have already received numerous calls from individuals and residents’ associations,” he says. 

However, Sunil says that the collection process will be a tedious one. “It is not practical to go to every house and collect it. We will ask people to give them to respective residents’ associations. We will allot specific days for collection and the payment would be made as soon as the product is procured,” says Sunil. “It may take at least 1.5 years for the port to be completed. We want to have a consignment of the products made from these shells when the first shipment leaves from the Vizhinjam Port,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp