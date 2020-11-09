STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre urged to appoint director for Sree Chitra

Two days ago, the Central Administrative Tribunal had, in its verdict, decided not to give an extension to its director Dr Asha Kishore with retrospective effect from July 15.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of doctors and PhD students of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has said the institute which is of national importance and a backbone for patients is in an administrative crisis with no director at its helm. 

Two days ago, the Central Administrative Tribunal had, in its verdict, decided not to give an extension to its director Dr Asha Kishore with retrospective effect from July 15. The doctors have demanded the authorities to appoint a new director at the earliest to end the stalemate. Though Dr Asha’s five-year term as SCTIMST director ended on July 15, she continued in her post, which had drawn flak from a section of doctors. 

They approached the CAT, Ernakulam, against her autocratic rule. The tribunal came out with a verdict on November 6 against granting extension to Dr Asha and also directed the Central Government to proceed with immediate action to protect the sanctity of the institute. The doctors alleged that Dr Asha had not bothered to hand over charge to the next seniormost doctor before she went on leave.  

“Dr Asha has violated the Central Government orders and disrespected the verdict of the judiciary causing chaos in the day-to-day functioning of the institute. SCTIMST is left with no director to take crucial decisions. Dr Asha should have given interim charge to the seniormost doctor until the new director is recruited as per the SCTIMST and Central Government rules,” said the doctors at SCTIMST.

They said the absence of a director is likely to affect the admission process of superspecialty courses which are due for next week and also the final exams of a majority of medical and PhD students. They have also urged the Central Government to take immediate steps to appoint a director.

Comments

