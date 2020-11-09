Over half of CPI candidates contesting Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls are degree holders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than half of the candidates fielded by the CPI in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation election are degree holders and three among them post-graduates.

Youngest is 23-year-old Nanda B S who contests from Thuruthummoola and oldest is 67-year-old S Vijayakumar contesting from Sreevarahom.

The latter is an MA degree holder and the other post-graduates are MCom holder Irin Teacher of Valiyathura and MSc holder Asha Babu contesting from Njandoorkonam. Twelve of the total 17 candidates are aged between 40 and 60.

The CPI is contesting in over 325 seats falling in all local self-governments in the district. According to G R Anil, CPI district secretary, the LDF will survive the false campaigns by the opposition parties and emerge victorious in the local self-government elections. The front could implement various developmental and welfare projects in the LSGs, he said.

Chanthavila - Binu M, 35, Plus-II

Njandoorkonam - Asha Babu, 26, MSc

Thuruthummoola-

Nanda B S, 23, BTech

Anamukham - N Ajith Kumar, 54, SSLC

Pattom - P K Raju, 58, SSLC

Chettivilakam -

V K Lalitha Kumari, 52, BA, BEd

PTP Nagar -

G Happy Kumar, 46, Degree

Vazhuthacaud -

Rakhi Ravi Kumar, 44, LLB

Sreevarahom - S Vijayakumar, 67, MA

Thampanoor - C Harikumar, 55, BSc

Valiyathura - Irin Teacher, 47, MCom

Sankhumukham -

Jespin Selvadas, 44, SSLC

Poojapura- V M Rajesh, 47, Pre-degree

Nemom - Aswathi Prasad, 35, Plus-II

Ambalathara-

V S Sulochanan, 54, SSLC

Vellar - Panathura P Baiju,

53, Pre-degree

Kottappuram- T Nelson, 60, BCom