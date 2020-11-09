STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over half of CPI candidates contesting Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls are degree holders

Youngest is 23-year-old Nanda B S who contests from Thuruthummoola and oldest is 67-year-old S Vijayakumar contesting from Sreevarahom.

Published: 09th November 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than half of the candidates fielded by the CPI in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation election are degree holders and three among them post-graduates.

The latter is an MA degree holder and the other post-graduates are MCom holder Irin Teacher of Valiyathura and MSc holder Asha Babu contesting from Njandoorkonam. Twelve of the total 17 candidates are aged between 40 and 60.     

The CPI is contesting in over 325 seats falling in all local self-governments in the district. According to G R Anil, CPI district secretary, the LDF will survive the false campaigns by the opposition parties and emerge victorious in the local self-government elections. The front could implement various developmental and welfare projects in the LSGs, he said.

Chanthavila - Binu M, 35, Plus-II
Njandoorkonam - Asha Babu, 26, MSc 
Thuruthummoola- 
Nanda B S, 23, BTech
Anamukham - N Ajith Kumar, 54, SSLC
Pattom - P K Raju, 58, SSLC
Chettivilakam - 
V K Lalitha Kumari, 52, BA, BEd
PTP Nagar - 
G Happy Kumar, 46, Degree
Vazhuthacaud - 
Rakhi Ravi Kumar, 44, LLB
Sreevarahom - S Vijayakumar, 67, MA
Thampanoor - C Harikumar, 55, BSc
Valiyathura - Irin Teacher, 47, MCom
Sankhumukham - 
Jespin Selvadas, 44, SSLC
Poojapura- V M Rajesh, 47, Pre-degree
Nemom - Aswathi Prasad, 35, Plus-II
Ambalathara- 
V S Sulochanan, 54, SSLC
Vellar - Panathura P Baiju, 
53, Pre-degree
Kottappuram- T Nelson, 60, BCom

