Covid recoveries outnumber new cases

On Sunday, the number of fresh cases was 421 while the recoveries were 881.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:50 AM

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less number of tests on Sunday, only 324 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district on Monday. The number of recoveries continues to be more than the number of new cases being reported in the district every day for over a week now with 452 recoveries reported on the day.

On Sunday, the number of fresh cases was 421 while the recoveries were 881. On Saturday, 719 cases and 761 recoveries were reported while on Friday, the number of fresh cases was 617 while the recoveries were 824. The numbers indicate a major improvement in the Covid situation in the district. The decrease in test positivity rate to around 13-17 per cent in October is looked upon as a positive sign by the health department.

Among the total cases on Monday, 224 cases are infections through local transmission and 11 of them are health workers.Eight deaths were reported on the day. Mustafa, 75, from Attakulangara, Narayanan Nadar, 72, from Aruvikkara, Aamen, 66, from Perumkulam, Chinna Pillai, 85, from Plamoottukada, Thankam, 58, from Neyyattinkara, Vasantha, 62, from Attingal, K M Thomas, 71, from Ulloor and Nagarajan, 69, from Neyyattinkara are the deceased.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against 508 people in the district for violating Covid protocol by the sectoral officers deployed across the district. While four cases were charged, 50 people were fined. 417 people were sent off with a warning.The district administration and health department will set up 25 kiosks for Covid testing across the district. The first such kiosk was earlier set up in Thampanoor. 

