Trida loses ground to Smart City

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (Trida), constituted back in 1980 to implement the planned development of the city and adjoining areas, has no funding or projects as of now. SCTL has been entrusted with the task of implementing infrastructure projects on Trida land in many parts of town, leaving 40 Trida employees’ future hanging in balance

Recently, seven acres of land belonging to Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (Trida) in Chalai and Palayam was handed over to the City Corporation and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), to facilitate the execution of multiple Smart City projects. A warehouse and commercial complex at Chalai and an automated parking facility at Palayam fall under SCTL undertakings on the Trida land. However, a memorandum of understanding regarding the same is yet to be signed between SCTL and Trida. Officials claim, however, that the land will continue to belong to Trida, and the ownership will not be transferred.

According to official sources, Trida acquired the land between 1988 and 1990 to facilitate the overall development of the capital. But currently, the state government has temporarily stalled the funding for Trida, preventing it from taking up new development projects “For now, the same party rules at the state and the local body. If a new party comes to power after the upcoming elections, the situation may change for Trida. The state government has asked us to hand over land under Trida’s possession to SCTL.

The civic body launched multiple projects on our land in a hurry, ahead of the local body elections. They did not even discuss the terms and conditions with us. The market value of the land is huge and their plan is to settle at fair value, which is wrong,” said an official source. “The government has suspended funding for Trida. However, we have been told that funds for the completion of pending or ongoing projects will be provided,” said an official.

Uncertain future

According to Trida chairman Jayan Babu, the agency is in no position to initiate projects now. “We haven’t discussed the terms regarding the use of our land with SCTL and the corporation yet. Parking is a reeling issue at Palayam. On normal working days, an average of 350 cars are parked along MG Road. We wouldn’t stand in the way of projects that are beneficial to the public,” he said, adding that Trida had planned to set up a parking plaza at Palayam too.

“The SCTL project is a better one. An automated parking plaza can accommodate around 560 cars at a time,” Jayan said. He added that Trida has a future and the government can use it as a special purpose vehicle to be entrusted with specific projects. Around 40 employees comprising town planners and engineers, are currently employed at Trida are now concerned about their future. “There is no planning happening or funds coming in. Apart from the junction renovation project at Vattiyoorkavu, we don’t have much to do. We hope they don’t wind up the team,” said an official.