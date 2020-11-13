STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress district panchayat nominee list out

Thiruvananthapuram DCC has announced the names of 18 candidates in the 26-member district panchayat.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:02 AM

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram DCC has announced the names of 18 candidates in the 26-member district panchayat. It has also announced the fourth list comprising four Congress candidates, five RSP seats and a Forward Bloc candidate in the 100 wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Now the pending list before the DCC is in the remaining 10 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which is earmarked for IUML, Kerala Congress (Mani) Joseph faction and Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction. The Congress candidate in Pattom ward is yet to be officially announced, owing to the contender testing positive for Covid -19.

The Congress candidates’ list in the district panchayat was initially scheduled to be announced early this week itself. But due to dispute on the seat allocation talks with the UDF allies, it was delayed further. Ansajitha Russell, former district panchayat president, is slated to contest for the sixth term from the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. 53-year-old Ansajitha has been in the political milieu for 25 years. She told TNIE that she is proud and privileged that the Congress has considered her candidature for the sixth consecutive term.

“I entered parliamentary election at the age of 27. My first outing in the district panchayat was from Vellarada in 1995. I went on to contest from there two more times. During the last two terms, I contested from Poovachal. I am confident that this time the UDF will rule the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat”, said Ansajitha Russell.

The remaining eight seats are most likely to go for UDF allies with maybe one or two seats being taken back by the Congress. This would be confirmed only on Friday. Following is the list of 18 candidates for the district panchayat elections. K Chandrika (Chemmaruthy), G G Gireesh Kumar (Kilimanoor), Dr V N Sushama (Kallara), Saadiya Beevi (Aanad), Sofi Thomas (Palode), Vellanad Sasi (Vellanad), Soumya Robin (Poovachal), Ansajitha Russell (Vellarada), S Usha Kumari (Parassala), Vinod Kottukal (Balaramapuram), M R Baiju (Pallichal), A K Sasi (Malayinkeezhu), Thekkada Anil Kumar (Karakulam), Bahul Krishna (Mudakkal), M Muneer (Murukumpuzha), M J Anand (Chirayinkeezhu), P Sheela Robin (Manambur), R K Radhamani (Kizhuvillam).

In the third list of Congress candidates announced on Wednesday by the DCC, Pattom ward candidate Gowreesapattom Mohanan was confirmed to have Covid -19, after the list was announced. So there is uncertainty on whether there will be a change of candidate in the Pattom ward. Meanwhile, Nanthencode and Kinavoor wards have heard dissent voices from the local ward committees for not including their proposed candidates in the list by the DCC leadership.Following is the fourth list of Congress, RSP and Forward Bloc candidates.

Congress
Xavier Pious (Kottapuram)
Rajeena Beegam (Vizhinjam)
R Sindhu (Kamaleswaram)RSP
Karikkakam Suresh (Karikkakam)
P Shyam Kumar (Kuravankonam)
Dr Sudheesh Kumar (Punchakkari)
S Jagadeesh (Unni) (Ambalathara)
Sreedevi Shammi (Attipra)Forward Bloc
S R Padmakumar (Nedungad)

