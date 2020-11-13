Students’ initiative aids patients across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, are helping almost 80 economically backward patients to get treatment using money they mobilised through contributions. The initiative falls under the palliative care unit by students named ‘Prathyasha’.

Launched in January, the programme identifies financially disadvantaged patients and donates money for their treatment. Owing to Covid-19, the initiative was revised to support patients throughout the state. With successful contributions from members and social workers, the students made 55 donations online. By October, they successfully completed 80 donations across the state as part of the year-long 80 anniversary celebrations of the college. Thushara Manoj and Aslah Mon also guide the activities of the 49-member team alongside Awadhesh.