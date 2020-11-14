STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's street lights project hits KSEB hurdle

Street lighting issues continue to plague the city despite the efforts of the civic body to replace the conventional bulbs with LED lights, as Chinese imports have been banned.

Published: 14th November 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB officials using a crane to lift workers to do repair works in the electric line here at Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram

KSEB officials using a crane to lift workers to do repair works in the electric line here at Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to get rid of the age-old sodium vapour lamps and light up the city with state-of-the art LED lighting systems, the city corporation has replaced nearly 39,500 of the total 85,000 street lights in the hundred wards. 

However, the project which was executed spending around Rs 18 crore in the past two years has faced a major setback with the company roped in by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for managing the LED street lights stopped giving support for the maintenance of the lights. As part of the initiative, nearly 395 LED lamps were installed in each of the hundred wards coming in the corporation.

According to official sources, the agency is unable to offer support as per the agreement because of the lack of availability of LED materials, the supply of which has halted following the ban on Chinese imports by the India government. A senior official of the KSEB said that the ban on chinese imports has derailed the street lighting project. It is learnt that a large number of LED lights are lying defunct in the wards. 

"The corporation was able to cut down on the power bills by around 45 per cent after the introduction of the LED lighting system. Now the company, which is supposed to give us maintenance for a period of five years, is unable to support the project. They are unable to source the materials for replacing lights," the official said.

"We are flooded with calls from councillors and everybody wants us to fix the lights. Ever since the pandemic outbreak, we have been unable to do the work at a fast pace because of containment regulations and other issues," he added.

General secretary of the Federation of Residents' Association J Moses said that 50 per cent of the places are yet to get the LED lighting system. "KSEB has done a good job at some of the places. Street lighting continues to be an issue in many places. As per the feedback we are getting from the residents, around 50 per cent of the places are yet to get the LED lights," said Moses. 

With local body elections around the corner, the corporation has bought around 8,000 LED lights to replace the defunct street lights. "We are using LED lights for all new lines. We have allocated a large number of recently bought LED lights for replacing defunct LED lights. Because of adverse weather, many of the LED lights are defunct. We are getting a lot of calls from the councillors. We are under a lot of pressure right now because of the local body elections," said the KSEB official. 

The official said maintaining street lights is turning out to be a huge responsibility for the KSEB. "Our primary responsibility is to supply power and local bodies rope in other agencies for maintaining street lights. But the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has entrusted the job with us which is an additional responsibility," the official added.

Former chairman of the Town Planning Standing Committee Palayam Rajan said the city corporation has saved a lot because of the LED project in terms of power bills. "The civic body will be able to replace the entire lighting system with LED lights only in a phased manner," he said.

Green switch

The municipal body was able to reduce power bills by 45 per cent after the switch to LED lights 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board LED street lights Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Thiruvananthapuram street lights
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp