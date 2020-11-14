Thiruvananthapuram police arrest Heera group MD over cheating case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A prominent builder was arrested by Museum police on Friday in connection with a cheating case. Babu aka Heera Babu, the founder and managing director of Heera group, is accused of cheating several investors and flat owners in the name of constructing flats for them by collecting huge sums. Babu was reportedly bankrupt for the past several years.

The owners of various flats which are under construction in the city are at the receiving end as the construction was stalled midway. According to police, Babu has been charged under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 405 (Criminal breach of trust) of IPC).

The police said that Babu was arrested based on a cheating case registered against him in connection with the construction of an apartment complex at Sasthamangalam. In addition, there are several complaints registered at various police stations in the city against him for cheating