Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam gets flooded with leadership requests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The office of the Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM), a newly-formed apolitical party, is being flooded with applications and enquiries from citizens belonging to all 100 wards, interested in contesting in the upcoming local body elections.

The organisers claim that irrespective of age, gender and location, many have taken up the party’s call for leaders who can make a change.

According to the party spokesperson, the response is overwhelming. The startup party aims to promote the overall development of the state capital. SN Raghuchandran Nair, president of the TVM, said that the party has finalised candidates for 30 wards.

"Some are approaching us because the other parties are not offeirng them seats. We have decided to not entertain such people as their political loyalties might change later," said Raghuchandran Nair. He said that TVM may contest in more than 35 wards. "There is a huge pressure to contest from all 100 wards. But that would be unnecessary," he said.

Raghuchandran also addressed allegations and rumours that the Adani Group is funding TVM. "We wouldn’t accept such offers. Neither are we raising money through public funding. The business network in the city is supporting us," he said.