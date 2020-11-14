Veterinary Science Congress from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 12th Kerala Veterinary Science Congress through videoconferencing on Saturday. The two-day event, the theme of which is ‘Evolving strategies for combating diseases of livestock and poultry’, is being organised by the Indian Veterinary Association. As many as 129 scientific papers will be presented from across the country in four sessions. “In the Covid scenario, where the dynamics and outcome of the disease and the virus are fully not understood, the deliberations, the pandemic and One-Health approach will certainly be an eye-opener,” said Dr Nandakumar S, organising secretary.