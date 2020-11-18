STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF announces candidates in 100 Corp divisions

With this the UDF has completed its candidates’ list in 100 divisions in the corporation.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IUML has announced candidates in the five wards allocated to the party in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The RSP also announced its last candidate in Attipra ward where they had already announced their remaining candidates in four wards. With this the UDF has completed its candidates’ list in 100 divisions in the corporation.

Muslim League has announced Milani Pereira (Beemapally), Sajeena Teacher (Beemapally East), Dr Anwar (Vallakadavu), Padma Teacher (Karamana) and L Thankamani (Poonkulam) as its candidates. It has not been a smooth flow for the district committee of the IUML to zero in on suitable candidates where the seat aspirants who were unlucky have allegedly threatened the leadership of contesting as rebel candidates. More clarity on the rebel candidates of the UDF will be known only on Thursday.

RSP has announced T Navya, a degree student as its candidate in the Attipra ward. The other wards where RSP is contesting include Dr N I Sudheesh Kumar (Punchakkari), P Shyam Kumar (Kuravankonam), S Jagadeesh aka Unni (Ambalathara) and Karikkakam Suresh (Karikkakam) whose candidatures were announced already. The UDF hasn’t announced the candidate lists for panchayat elections.

