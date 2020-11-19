Candidate launches website for people to share suggestions

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With people’s participation in mind, a candidate contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat this year has set up his own website where the public can raise complaints and share suggestions.

In fact, G G Girikrishnan, the UDF candidate contesting from the panchayat’s Kilimanoor division, is even adding some of the suggestions he received to his election manifesto.

“The idea for the website stemmed from the fact that the district panchayat representatives often lack a clear idea of the needs of their division, especially due its vastness. Their role is often limited to allocating funds for maintenance works in schools and other institutions or to bring in MLA funds. This needs to change. I expect to get a clearer picture of the needs of Kilimanoor division,” said Girikrishnan. He plans to maintain the website irrespective of election results. Launched four days ago, the portal received over 100 entries.

Public can visit www.girikrishnan.in, enter their contact details and attach files, including written complaints or futuristic projects and plans. The entries are directly mailed to website managers. The website was designed by Girikrishnan’s friend R S Rasis, a freelance digital marketing professional.

“As soon as the campaign began, I got calls from people who came up with suggestions for the development of Kilimanoor division. It includes phenomenal projects like an art academy Raja Ravi Varma’s name, youth clubs to further develop the academy and the like. With over 63 panchayat wards under the division, not everyone will be able to bring their ideas directly to my attention,” said Girikrishnan.