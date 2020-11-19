Experts say new normal could lead to antimicrobial resistance

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Virtual patient assessment through telemedicine has become the new normal in Covid-19 times. Meanwhile, health experts warn that without proper guidance or ground rules, the same may lead to another public health problem similar to that of a pandemic. Experts have cautioned against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) -- a condition in which bacteria/viruses and others no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat. According to them, AMR might occur when telemedicine leads to over-prescribing of unnecessary antibiotics as virtual assessment limits diagnostic capabilities.

“The risk of over-prescribing can’t be overlooked. The same is the case with Covid-19 patients receiving antibiotics. It is high time that the officers overseeing the Kerala AMR Strategic Action Plan should consider this and come up with remedial measures,” said a microbiologist at a government hospital.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation, in a document, said Covid-19 pandemic has presented potential threats that could affect antimicrobial stewardship activities and drive antimicrobial resistance. It also pointed out the scenario wherein individuals who have a mild disease without pneumonia or moderate disease with pneumonia receive antibiotics.

Besides, hospital admissions increase the risk of contracting other infections and the transmission of multi-drug-resistant organisms. This may lead to increased antimicrobial use, said a document released by the WHO. “Another potential threat is the wide use of biocidal agents for environmental and personal disinfection, including in non-health-care settings, which could also enhance the risk of cross-resistance to antibiotics,” it said.

The studies published in journals like the Lancet and Nature had also highlighted the need for taking the AMR seriously. A group of European clinicians in clinical microbiology and infection had stated antibiotic or antiviral treatment is appropriate for Covid patients who have co-infections. But those patients may be in a minority. Meanwhile, they also admit that it can be difficult to differentiate Covid-19 from bacterial pneumonia, which means that s ome patients without bacterial infections are receiving unnecessary antibiotics.

“Considering the pandemic situation, telemedicine is being used for a limited time. The most effective way is personally examining a patient to understand the real condition. The telemedicine platform under e-Sanjeevani is being used now for initial diagnosis, follow-up and review cases, which so far turned to be of an effective one,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, state secretary, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association.Meanwhile, he also said if the practice of virtual patient assessment continues for a long period, the threat of AMR can’t be ruled out.

