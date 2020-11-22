STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases come down to 5,307 as recoveries trump new infections

Meanwhile, up to 1,381 persons were newly added to observation, taking the number of people under Covid surveillance in the district to 25,819.

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of active Covid cases in Thiruvananthapuram further came down to 5,307 on Saturday, with the district yet again recording more recoveries than fresh cases. A comparatively low number of 399 persons, including five healthcare workers, tested positive for the virus on the day, 271 of whom contracted the infection through local transmission. At the same time, as many as 611 patients were confirmed to have recovered from the disease.

Seven more persons succumbed to the illness on the day. The deceased persons are Sarojini, 82, hailing from Vellayani, Gerard, 74, from Thirupuram, Sinu, 42, a native of Karikkakom, Subrahmanyan, 62, of Pallithura, Nalini, 57, of Kanjirampara, Sarojini, 65, of Kottakkal, and Sisupalan, 64, hailing from Pachalloor.

Meanwhile, up to 1,381 persons were newly added to observation, taking the number of people under Covid surveillance in the district to 25,819. At least 132 of them are lodged in quarantine centres. The total number of Covid cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram so far is 68,784, of whom 62,864 patients have recovered.

Comments

