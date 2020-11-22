KV Thomas to head Veekshanam and Jaihind

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader K V Thomas has been entrusted with the charge of debt-ridden party mouthpiece Veekshanam and television channel Jaihind. While Thomas will hold the post of managing director of Jaihind, he will be the Chief Executive Officer of Veekshanam.

There were earlier reports that the 74-year-old Thomas will be given a party post which has not happened yet. But a senior Congress leader told TNIE that most likely the AICC leadership will appoint the five-time former Ernakulam MP as the campaign committee convener for the local body elections.

Thomas has been demanding a ‘decent’ party post first — either that of KPCC working president or UDF convener -- ever since the high command denied renomination to him in last year’s Lok Sabha polls which left him sulking.