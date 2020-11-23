Four history-sheeters held for robbery in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police on Sunday arrested four history-sheeters in connection with a robbery case.

The arrested are Binu alias Vattan Binu, 47, of Karakulam, Suresh alias Woolathi Suresh, 48, of Manacaud, Shaji alias Jawan Shaji, 45, of Pallichal and Santhosh alias Thallukolli Suresh, 44, of Jagathy.

According to police, the accused were arrested for robbing Rs 15,000 from a man who was walking near Homeo hospital at Pazhavangadi on Friday night around 10 pm.

The accused initially threatened the victim and demanded money. When the victim refused, they apparently injured him using a shaving blade and took the money from him.

The police said the accused were involved in similar cases in the past and they use the money for buying drugs. All the accused were later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.