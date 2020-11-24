TCCI asks trade unions to call off hartal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has come out strongly against the hartal called by trade unions to protest the Central government policies on November 26. The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the trade unions backed by various political parties to refrain from imposing hartal on November 26 since it violates various orders issued by the High Court of Kerala and permit all economic activities that day.

President of TCCI S N Raghuchandran Nair, in a release issued here on Monday, said that the trade union strike is viewed with scepticism by the business community in Kerala. He said that the businesses are struggling for survival post the lockdown and containment zone restrictions and losing a day of economic activity is equal to moving against survival of the common man.

He said that this would create a lot of distress to daily wage earners. The TCCI opined that the business community has the right to carry out their work just like the rights of the trade unions and political parties to strike.