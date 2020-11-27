K Muraleedharan begins campaign in Vattiyoorkavu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Muraleedharan, MP, who has since returned from Vatakara to Thiruvananthapuram has kickstarted his campaigning for the Congress candidate in his former Assembly constituency, Vattiyoorkavu.Muraleedharan had criticised KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s move which saw him directing to issue “hand” symbol to the Congress candidate in Kallamala division of Vatakara block panchayat instead of giving it to RMP candidate that had left him red faced. KPCC leadership has assigned the respective DCC leaderships to address the concerns of senior MPs, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran.

Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have intervened in the issue where they are slated to settle the grievances aired by Muraleedharan as well as Sudhakaran within a day or two. Local leaders at Vatakara and Kannur are of the view that leaders sitting at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram may not be aware of the ground reality in the rural areas implying that the respective ward committees and DCC leadership’s opinion matters most when it comes to the candidature. Since the KPCC leadership intervened in these issues, the local MPs got antagonised which led Muraleedharan to head to his former constituency. On Friday, he is expected to visit Vazhottukonam and Kudapanakunnu Darshan Nagar wards.

100 KSRTC buses for police poll duty

T’Puram: The KSRTC will set aside 100 buses within the district for the use of police during local body elections on December 8. Unit heads at Aryanad, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara, Pappanamcode, Parassala, Poovar, City, Vellanad and Vizhinjam have been directed to arrange buses. The deployment of buses for election duty will not affect the normal operations of the KSRTC, said an officer. At present, KSRTC operates close to 400 trips within the city and outskirts

a day.