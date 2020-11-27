UDF candidate survives snakebite

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UDF candidate contesting from Navaikulam panchayat was bitten by a snake on Wednesday night, while she was returning home after wrapping up the day’s campaign programmes. Reena Fazal, 42, is recovering at a private hospital in Kottiyam. Her condition is stable. The snake apparently curled around Reena’s leg and bit her after she accidentally stepped on it. Though she shook off the snake, she fell unconscious soon after. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was admitted to the casualty and kept under observation. Reena, a former attendant at a cooperative bank, had resigned from her job to contest the elections.