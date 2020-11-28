Man hits 11-year-old with bike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly hitting a 11-year-old boy with his motorcycle for wreaking vengeance against the boy’s father. The police identified the accused as Aji of Kodunganoor.

According to police, the incident took place on November 22 at Vattiyoorkavu near the boy’s house when he was riding a bicycle. The accused rear-ended the boy with his motorcycle and the boy was thrown away leaving him injured on his back. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.