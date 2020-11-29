KTU to organise student induction programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is organising a six-day-long online ‘Student Induction Programme’ for those newly admitted to BTech and BDes programmes for the 2020-21 academic year. Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M S, Pro Vice-Chancellor S Ayoob, Dean (Academics) R Bijukumar and IQAC Cordinator K Gopakumar will address the inaugural session on November 30.

IIM Kozhikode director Debashish Chatterjee, Manish Jain from IIT Gandhinagar, Digital University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, former Kerala University Vice-Chancellor B Ekbal, executive vice-president of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment K P Sudheer and former Director General of Prisons Dr Alexander Jacob IPS will interact with students. The programme will be use the video conference platform V-Console.