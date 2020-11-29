Man’s body found buried inside house in Vithura

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A body was found buried inside a house in Pattamkulichapara in Vithura on Saturday. Vithura police found the body after women who were working nearby spotted blood in the courtyard of the house.

“There was a foul smell in the area and the women immediately alerted the police. The body was buried in the mud floor of the house in not much depth,” said a police officer with the Vithura police station.The body has been identified as that of Madhavan,50, who lives barely a kilometre away from the house where he was found dead.

The house owner Tajudeen, 50, the primary suspect is missing. He has not been seen by anyone since Thursday night according to the police.“Neighbours said that they heard some odd sounds coming from the house on Thursday night. We had already been looking for Madhavan who is a culprit in a harassment case filed by a woman in the police station limit earlier this week,” said the officer.

Madhavan’s body is now in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College mortuary.Tajudeen was living alone after his aged mother passed away one-and-a-half months ago. Madhavan was unmarried and lived alone too. A search is on for Tajudeen by tracking his mobile phone number. The police are also interrogating his friends and relatives.