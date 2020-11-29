STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man’s body found buried inside house in Vithura

A body was found buried inside a house in Pattamkulichapara in Vithura on Saturday.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A body was found buried inside a house in Pattamkulichapara in Vithura on Saturday. Vithura police found the body after women who were working nearby spotted blood in the courtyard of the house.

“There was a foul smell in the area and the women immediately alerted the police. The body was buried in the mud floor of the house in not much depth,” said a police officer with the Vithura police station.The body has been identified as that of Madhavan,50, who lives barely a kilometre away from the house where he was found dead.

The house owner Tajudeen, 50, the primary suspect is missing. He has not been seen by anyone since Thursday night according to the police.“Neighbours said that they heard some odd sounds coming from the house on Thursday night. We had already been looking for Madhavan who is a culprit in a harassment case filed by a woman in the police station limit earlier this week,” said the officer.

Madhavan’s body is now in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College mortuary.Tajudeen was living alone after his aged mother passed away one-and-a-half months ago. Madhavan was unmarried and lived alone too. A search is on for Tajudeen by tracking his mobile phone number. The police are also interrogating his friends and relatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vithura death
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp