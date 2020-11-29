No alliance with Welfare Party, tie-up at regional level allowed: UDF convener

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Claiming they had no alliance at the state level with the Welfare Party of India (WPI), UDF convener M M Hassan said that the district party units within the front, however, were allowed to cooperate with all organisations at the grassroot level to fight against the LDF government’s alleged misrule. He was speaking to reporters during a press meet at the Kesari Memorial Hall here on Saturday.

“A few regional-level alliances have been made with the WPI and the Revolutionary Marxist Party, mostly just in the northern districts. However, neither is an ally of the UDF. We had taken a call on this matter during the UDF meeting held in Ernakulam last month,” he said.

Further alleging that Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac was threatening the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Hassan said that corruption was the face of the current LDF government. “The CPM leadership is staying mum over the plethora of corruption charges against the present government, despite its actions going against the norms of the party,” he said. “The allegations raised against Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala are completely politically motivated. The UDF will put up a strong fight against this,” he said.