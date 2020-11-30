STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distribution of special postal ballots to begin from today

Health officer in-charge handed over certified list of voters to dist administration

Published: 30th November 2020 05:33 AM

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of special postal ballots for Covid positive voters and those in quarantine will kick off in Thiruvananthapuram from Monday. With only a week left for the three-tier local body elections, the authorities have drawn up a foolproof plan to finish the distribution of postal ballots on time.  As per the list given today, there are 3,000 eligible voters in the district.

On Sunday, the designated health officer in charge handed over the certified list of the voters to the district administration. According to sources, the district administration couldn’t begin the distribution on Sunday because the health authorities handed over the certified list late in the evening and they could finish the initial procedures only by night.

Around 150 special polling officers, 150 special polling assistants and 150 policemen have been deployed for the distribution of the postal ballots. The training for the officers who are part of the distribution team got completed on Saturday. Deputy Collector (Election) John Samuel told TNIE that the special polling officers will be on duty 24 hours and the distribution of the postal ballots will begin from Monday. The district has around 137 teams for carrying out the postal ballot distribution.  

“We have given instruction to the polling officers not to go for distribution after 8 pm. If the patients are ready to meet them after 8 pm, they can visit. But the officers have to get the consent from them,” said John Samuel.  He said majority of the patients and those in quarantine are in the City Corporation area. The authorities have deployed around 40 teams in the Corporation area alone.

More than 10 teams each have been deployed at Vellanad, Nemom and Nedumancadu panchayats.  
“Voting procedures would be the same. The officers will do the identity verification and after the process, the voter can either hand it over to the special polling officer or sent it by post,” John added. The health authorities will continue to publish the certified list every day till December 7 - the election day.

Spl teams deployed
