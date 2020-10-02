STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Better systems required for home care of Covid patients

With the elections approaching, local bodies seem to have pulled back from pandemic containment responsibilities, raising concern about the monitoring of patients under home isolation

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The surge in Covid-19 cases and the consequent increase in occupancy rate at the first and second line treatment centres and tertiary care hospitals is prompting many asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to go under home isolation in the capital city. Currently, the district has around 10,903 active cases, of which 4,612 are under home isolation. 

It’s going to be an uphill task for Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres to manage the increasing caseload. According to official sources, there needs to be a robust system at taluk or block level to alleviate the apprehensions of scores of patients opting for home isolation.

“The outpatient facility at the PHCs is available only until noon. After that, there are no doctors to attend to Covid positive patients under home isolation. There has to be a system in place to manage these patients, which is crucial for the containment of the pandemic. Implementing home isolation treatment protocol successfully is key, as the district is planning to treat atleast 80 per cent of patients at home in the coming days,” said an official.

An official at the District Medical Office (DMO) said, with the local body election approaching, containing the pandemic is becoming the sole responsibility of the health department. The local bodies are focusing more on the election. Currently, the DMO has assigned medical officers, ASHA workers and JPHN for managing patients, which may prove deficient if more cases surface. “Currently, we are trying to mobilise residents associations and the City Corporation’s health wing to effectively manage patients under home isolation,” said an official.  

KGMOA (Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association) Secretary G S Vijayakrishnan said there needs to be a system at the Taluk Level to address the issues faced by patients under home isolation. “Home isolation is the best possible option available for Covid patients right now,” added Vijayakrishnan.  Saji Kumari, district secretary of ASHA Workers Union, said more volunteers are required to manage the increasing caseload of home treatment. There are around 2,500 ASHA workers in the district.  “Residents’ associations should actively get involved,” said Saji Kumari. 

Criteria for home care

The patient is Covid-19 positive as proved by a confirmatory test

The patient is asymptomatic

Psychologically fit and willing to be in room isolation 

If the patient is under 12 years of age, a parent or guardian may be allowed to join him/her for isolation

The patient should not have major comorbidities, other vulnerable conditions (pregnancy, immediate postnatal, immunocompromised states)

Social eligibility criteria

The house has adequate road access and communication facilities 

Facility for room isolation with attached bathroom and proper ventilation

Vulnerable individuals can be moved to a separate house 

Availability of a healthy adult who is willing  to take care of the patient

The family has adequate social support

