STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Phase-II of NH66 bypass work unlikely to meet deadline

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also construct a temporary toll plaza at Vazhamuttom and its toll collection is expected to start by next month.

Published: 05th October 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the first toll plaza of the NH66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Karode stretch has begun at Thiruvallam. The toll plaza is expected to open for toll collection by January 2021. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also construct a temporary toll plaza at Vazhamuttom and its toll collection is expected to start by next month, NHAI sources said.   

Earlier, the toll plaza was planned at Akkulam. But it was later shifted to Thiruvallam to avoid the inconvenience of commuters from the city to Kazhakoottam. However, the construction of the ongoing national highway bypass from Mukkola, near Kovalam, to Karode, near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, is progressing at a snail’s pace. Though the NHAI has set a new deadline for completion of this first concrete highway in the state in January 2021, sources said the road cannot be commissioned in such a short time. 
The NHAI had already pushed the deadline several times due to various hurdles faced in the development of the 16.3-kilometre stretch. 

According to NHAI, the insufficient number of labourers due to the spike in Covid-19 cases was the prime reason for the delay. However, the NHAI officers expressed hope that they could complete the construction of the road at least during the first quarter of 2021. 

“Covid-19 has hit the smooth pace of road construction. Apart from the shortage of labourers,  there were also hurdles such as the shortage of red earth, some construction materials and the intermittent rain during August and September. However, NHAI has asked the contractor L and T to speed up the work so as to commission the stretch at the earliest,” a senior NHAI officer said. 

At present, as many as 150 labourers are working on the site. But the minimum requirement of the number of labourers should be 300 and the work could be completed early only if they worked in day and night shifts. The NHAI said 90 percent of works have been completed. The construction of underpasses, bridges and culverts have been completed. 

The local residents at Thirupuram had wanted to build an underpass and the NHAI has not decided yet whether to construct it or not. Unlike other road development works, the NHAI is developing the 16.3-kilometre stretch as a new road connecting Tamil Nadu. 

The contractor, L and T Construction, is also developing the remaining part of the stretch in Tamil Nadu that extends to Kanyakumari. The road widening project was started in July 2017. In addition to various underpasses and flyovers, one major bridge has also been constructed across the Neyyar river, near Neyyattinkara.

  • NHAI will construct  temporary toll plaza at Vazhamuttom
  • Construction of the first toll plaza of the NH66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Karode stretch has begun at Thiruvallam. 
  • The toll plaza is expected to open for toll collection by January 2021.
More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH66 bypass National Highways Authority NHAI
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp