AMRUT: Multi-level car parking facility launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The multi-level car parking facility as part of AMRUT projects in Thiruvananthapuram has been opened to the public. The parking system at the city corporation office in Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conference on Monday.

He also inaugurated the construction of another multi-level car parking facility in Palayam as well as the construction of an incident command and control centre on the city corporation premises, both as part of Smart City projects. The seven-storeyed car parking facility built in seven floors beside the city corporation office can provide parking spaces for 102 cars at a time.

The `5.64-crore project is semi-automatic. Similar parking facilities are being built in the medical college as well as Putharikandam Ground.The parking centre at Palayam Trida, a Smart City project has a budget of `32 crore and can accommodate 568 cars and 270 two-wheelers at one time. A similar parking system is under construction in Thampanoor.

The integrated command and control centre is aimed at better coordination during disasters, provision of services through one centre and better technical coordination in the district. “The parking facility at Palayam will be built in 15 months. The Palayam market is also being renovated under Smart City project. An institution fulfills its purpose only when the issues of the public are addressed,” said the CM in his inaugural speech.Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the entrance built at the city corporation main office as part of the 75th anniversary of the civic body.