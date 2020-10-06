STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four police officials test positive, 700 new cases

Two security officials at the Secretariat, 18 health workers among those infected

Published: 06th October 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE cover alls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers, including a probation sub-inspector in Museum police station, tested positive for Covid on Monday. On Saturday two officers in the same station had tested positive. However, only five or six officials have been sent into quarantine from the station.“All in the station are primary high-risk contacts. But only a select few were sent into quarantine. This is the protocol we are following for police officials for now.  The officers who tested positive had undergone tests on their own,” said a police officer associated with the station.

Two security officials at the Secretariat were also among those who tested positive on the day.As many as 700 people tested positive for Covid on Monday of whom 532 were infected through local transmission; 140 among them with no known sources of infection. Nine deaths were also reported. The number of cases with no known source of infection continues to increase.

Among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 127 are above the age of 60 while 59 are below the age of 15. A total of 18 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Monday. The district now has 12385 active cases. 910 recoveries were also reported.The deceased are Alphonse, 72, from Balaramapuram and Sarasamma,72, from Parassala.

As on Monday, 3960 people were newly under observation in the district. 28 people who needed psychological support called the mental health help line. 2318 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 255 calls were made to the collectorate control room.Meanwhile district collector Navjot Khosa visited Thampanoor and East Fort bus stands, Chalai Market  and other major centres in the city to ensure that the restrictions as part of Section 144 were implemented. 

