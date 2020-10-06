STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twins abuse minors sexually, held

The police said the parents of the victims used to direct the accused to look after their children when they left for jobs.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police arrested twin brothers for abusing their minor cousins sexually at the victims’ residence at Pachalloor on Sunday. The arrested are Noushad and Navas. According to police, the accused had abused the 10-year-old and 5-year-old girls sexually several times when the victims’ parents left for jobs. 

The police said the parents of the victims used to direct the accused to look after their children when they left for jobs. The accused were residing near their house. The incident came to light after the 10-year-old victim revealed the matter to her mother. Following a complaint, the police arrested the duo and they confessed to the crime. The accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and they were remanded for 14 days.

