Ganja seizure: Kingpin brought to Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mysuru police have brought Rajubhai the kingpin in the 500-kg ganja seizure case to Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection. The biggest-ever seizure in the state was made by an Excise squad from a container truck near Korany in Attingal on September 6.

The Excise special squad will take him into custody from Mysuru on Tuesday for further interrogation.

The squad has launched a manhunt for Sebu, a key ganja supplier in the state, who is hiding in Mysuru.

Rajubhai was arrested by the Mysuru police on Friday from his hideout there.

He used to sell large quantities of ganja to various suppliers in the state on the pretext of truck sale. Raju was identified by the truck driver who was arrested earlier. He was later taken to Mysuru. So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the ganja seizure.

The seizure was made while the Andhra Pradesh-registered truck was proceeding to the capital city to supply the contraband to Jayachandran and Apesh, suppliers in the state who were arrested earlier.

The team seized 250 packets of ganja, each weighing 2kg, that were concealed inside secret chambers atop the container. As per excise sleuths, the value of the consignment is estimated to be Rs 20 crore.